Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 27

Wed, 09/27/2023 - 15:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 27
Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, as most of the cryptocurrencies are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has returned to the local support level of $26,073. If the bears' pressure continues and the daily bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $26,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish as the rate has failed to fix above the area of $27,000. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game. 

In this regard, the breakout of the $26,081 support might be a prerequisite for a further drop to the $25,800 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should also pay attention to the same level. If the candle closes near the $26,000 area or below it, the fall is likely to continue to the $25,000-$25,500 zone until mid-October.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,180 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

