XRP Price Analysis for September 26

Tue, 09/26/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect high volatility of XRP?
XRP Price Analysis for September 26
The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP has failed to get to the recently formed resistance of $0.5029. If buyers fail to seize the initiative until the end of the day, the drop may continue to the support of $0.4987 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price keeps trading sideways, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If bulls want to get back in the game, they need to get back to the nearest resistance of $0.5252.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the rate is trading within the previous bar. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.49-$0.52 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5007 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

