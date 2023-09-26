XRP Price Analysis for September 26

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP has failed to get to the recently formed resistance of $0.5029. If buyers fail to seize the initiative until the end of the day, the drop may continue to the support of $0.4987 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price keeps trading sideways, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If bulls want to get back in the game, they need to get back to the nearest resistance of $0.5252.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the rate is trading within the previous bar. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.49-$0.52 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5007 at press time.