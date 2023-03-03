Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 3

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are not ready for a rise yet, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has turned out to be less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 2.71%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the support at $288.7. Currently, traders should focus on that mark as, if the candle closes near it, the ongoing decline may continue to the $285 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the interim support at $289.8. In case of a false breakout, one can expect a further downward move to the $280 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is below the $300 mark again, which means that bears have seized the initiative. In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a continued drop by the end of the week to the support at $281.1.

BNB is trading at $289.6 at press time.