Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 3

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Binance Coin (BNB) reached its support level yet?
Bulls are not ready for a rise yet, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has turned out to be less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 2.71%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the support at $288.7. Currently, traders should focus on that mark as, if the candle closes near it, the ongoing decline may continue to the $285 mark.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the interim support at $289.8. In case of a false breakout, one can expect a further downward move to the $280 area.

DOGE Price Analysis for March 2

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is below the $300 mark again, which means that bears have seized the initiative. In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a continued drop by the end of the week to the support at $281.1.

BNB is trading at $289.6 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

