    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 16:27
    Can traders expect Binance Coin (BNB) to test the $600 area soon?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps going down today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 7.79% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is falling after a breakout of the local support at $672.70. If sellers' pressure continues and the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $650 zone soon.

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. 

    If the daily candle closes around the current prices or below them, the decline may lead to a test of the $600 area over the next few days.

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. As bears keep controlling the situation on the market, traders may witness a further drop to the $600 range by mid-January.

    BNB is trading at $665.55 at press time.

