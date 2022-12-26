Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Can last week of year become bullish for XRP?
XRP Price Analysis for December 26
The cryptocurrency market seems undecided as yet as to which way to go at the beginning of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rising by 1.53% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level at $0.35197. If the rate can hold above it until the end of the day, the growth may continue tomorrow to the $0.36 mark.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also positive as today's candle is about to fix above yesterday's. Thus, XRP might have accumulated enough power for a midterm rise.

In this case, there are good chances to see an upward move to the next resistance zone around $0.37.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP is also looking strong. If the bar closes near the 0.00002118 mark, the breakout may lead to the 0.000022 area by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3555 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

