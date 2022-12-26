XRP Price Analysis for December 26

Original U.Today article

Can last week of year become bullish for XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market seems undecided as yet as to which way to go at the beginning of the week.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rising by 1.53% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level at $0.35197. If the rate can hold above it until the end of the day, the growth may continue tomorrow to the $0.36 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also positive as today's candle is about to fix above yesterday's. Thus, XRP might have accumulated enough power for a midterm rise.

In this case, there are good chances to see an upward move to the next resistance zone around $0.37.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP is also looking strong. If the bar closes near the 0.00002118 mark, the breakout may lead to the 0.000022 area by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3555 at press time.