Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 15

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is consolidation of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers are trying to control the situation at the beginning of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is in the middle of the channel, getting energy for a further sharp move. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves today as the coin has passed most of its ATR.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 13

In this case, consolidation around the $239 mark is the most likely scenario until tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

The situation remains unchanged on the daily chart as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Respectively, ongoing sideways trading between $235 and $245 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Meanwhile, bears are more powerful than bulls on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the 0.0084 zone. All in all, today's closure near 0.0081 is a prerequisite for an ongoing decrease to the 0.008 zone.

BNB is trading at $239.3 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Akash Network (AKT) Adds 150% in One Week, Analyst Indicates Reasons
08/15/2023 - 17:30
Akash Network (AKT) Adds 150% in One Week, Analyst Indicates Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Market Depth Booms on Gemini After $50 Price Spike
08/15/2023 - 17:15
XRP Market Depth Booms on Gemini After $50 Price Spike
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Epic 89% of Cardano (ADA) Holders Remain Locked in Losses
08/15/2023 - 16:45
Epic 89% of Cardano (ADA) Holders Remain Locked in Losses
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev