AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Billionaire Draper Mocks Bitcoin Sellers: 'They Must Want to Be Minnows'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 17:42
    Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper has weighed in on the recent sell-off, warning sellers that they will turn into minnows.
    Advertisement
    Billionaire Draper Mocks Bitcoin Sellers: 'They Must Want to Be Minnows'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper has already reacted to the most recent Bitcoin correction, mocking those who are selling their coins. 

    Advertisement

    "I hear some whales are selling. They must want to be minnows," Draper said. 

    Earlier this Thursday, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap plunged to just $101,411, reaching its lowest level in roughly four months. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is now down 19.7% from the all-time high of $126,080 that was logged on Oct. 6. The cryptocurrency is now entering technical correction territory. 

    Advertisement

    Draper's $250,000 prediction 

    As reported by U.Today, Draper has predicted that Bitcoin might finally reach its oft-repeated $250,000 price target this year. 

    However, the uber-bullish target now appears to be out of reach.

    According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin has just a 1% chance of hitting $250,000 this year. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:18
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT
    Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts
    GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 17:42
    Billionaire Draper Mocks Bitcoin Sellers: 'They Must Want to Be Minnows'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:18
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all