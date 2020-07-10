Billionaire Cameron Winklevoss Names Trillion More Reasons to Own Bitcoin

News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 14:26
Alex Dovbnya
Thinking of one good reason to buy Bitcoin? Cameron Winklevoss gives you another trillion of them
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

If you are still on the fence about buying Bitcoin, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss has given one trillion reasons why you should do it in his latest tweet.   

image by @winklevoss

The ‘Bitcoin billionaire’ believes that each dollar spent as part of the upcoming relief bill should urge people to opt for plan B. 

Related
Mike Novogratz Says 'Buy Bitcoin,' Warns About Money Growing on Trees

$1 trillion is not enough 

According to a Reuters article shared by Winklevoss, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her confidence in the U.S. Senate passing another stimulus bill that already enjoys strong bipartisan support. 

The legislation would require another round of government checks handed to American taxpayers. Pelosi estimated that even $1 trln wouldn’t do it for them, and the sum would be up for negotiation.

‘1 trillion doesn’t do it for us. But we can negotiate from there.’

About 70 million American taxpayers received up to $1,200 each earlier this year as a result of the CARES Act, which was passed in March. 

As reported by U.Today, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of America’s largest exchange, Coinbase, revealed that the number of new deposits that corresponded to the size of the stimulus checks saw a massive uptick back in April.

Winklevoss claims that the masses don’t rush to buy Bitcoin because it remains ‘in plain sight.’

image by @winklevoss 

A 2019 survey shows that only 6.2 percent of Americans owned the largest cryptocurrency by market cap.  

Related
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Calls Bitcoin Hedge Against Growing ‘Zombie Debt’

Government spending is out of control 

Last October, Winklevoss tweeted that $17 trillion held in negative-yielding debt was 17 trillion reasons to get into Bitcoin.

Because of the ongoing crisis, the IMF estimated that public debt was expected to reach its highest level ever due to ‘wasteful’ government spending.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Says GBTC’s Chart Pattern ‘Doesn’t Look Good’

Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

84% Poll Respondents Holding/Buying Bitcoin: Plan B Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
4 hours ago

Here’s the Reason Robert Kiyosaki Became a Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies