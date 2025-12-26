Advertisement
    Death Cross Threat Returns for Bitcoin, and $67,000 Is Not Meme Number Anymore

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 15:16
    Bitcoin bulls need a strong weekly close this week, back above the $101,000 band, or the death cross setup stays in play and a 25% slide to the meme level of $67,000 keeps getting priced in.
    Death Cross Threat Returns for Bitcoin, and $67,000 Is Not Meme Number Anymore
    Bitcoin just got the kind of chart setup that makes even confident dip-buyers check their leverage twice today. On the weekly BTC/USDT chart, the price is around $88,690 and the market participants are better to stare at a death-cross setup with about two days left in the current candle.

    This is less about drama and more about execution. The price of Bitcoin is sitting below two weekly moving averages - the 23-week and 50-week - shown on TradingView, near $101,870 and $106,528, so every bounce is running into sellers who missed the exit. 

    The shorter average is rolling over toward the longer one, and if it drops underneath it, the death cross gets confirmed, which is why there is sudden talk about downside scenarios again. 

    From this point of view, there are really just two scenarios for cryptocurrency right now. 

    Are these the only price scenarios for Bitcoin as of now?

    If Bitcoin can climb back into the $101,870 to $106,528 band and hold it on a weekly close, the whole death-cross storyline loses oxygen and $107,155 becomes the next level to clear. 

    If not, attention stays on $80,600 as the first real support, with $74,111 as the follow-up stop if sellers keep pressing. A weekly break under $80,600 would turn the debate from “dip” to risk management because the next highlighted level is the red $67,026 zone, where the 200-week moving average is currently stretching.

    From $88,690, a 25% drop lands right around $67,000 - a meme number that can quickly become a reality. Bitcoin is not "cursed" with a death cross yet, but the chart is asking buyers to prove it, and the next few weekly closes decide whether this is a pause or the start of another leg down.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
