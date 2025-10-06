AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 11:24
    Big day arrives for crypto as Grayscale reveals major staking milestone
    Advertisement
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform with over $35 billion in assets under management (AUM) has announced a major industry first: Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Ticker: ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (Ticker: ETH) have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking.

    Advertisement

    Grayscale also revealed that Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has activated staking, giving investors the means to access SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account. Pending regulatory approval of GSOL’s uplisting as an exchange-traded product, it is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking.

    In a tweet, crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett makes this development known, calling it a "big day for crypto on Wall Street," adding that "Grayscale’s ETHE and ETH ETPs will add staking this morning at market open and that GSOL, the company’s Solana trust, has also activated staking."

    HOT Stories
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) ATH Is Nothing, XRP Begins $5 Run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) No Choice at $0.000013

    In this respect, registration statements have been filed with the SEC by ETHE, ETH and GSOL for these offerings. In context, ETHE and ETH are exchange-traded products not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "40 Act") and are therefore not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds.

    Advertisement

    Last month, the SEC delayed decisions on applications to allow staking for Ethereum ETFs issued by BlackRock, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton.

    ETF filing spree continues

    Meanwhile, new altcoin-based ETF applications continue to be submitted on a continual basis as major firms show their eagerness to list funds that offer exposure to cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Last week, Novadius Wealth President Nate Geraci revealed over 30 crypto-related ETFs filed with the  SEC on the afternoon of Oct. 4, noting it might be just the beginning: "Any crypto ETF you can possibly imagine will be filed with the SEC over next several months. You all have no idea what’s coming," he added.

    #Grayscale News #Ethereum #Solana #Staking
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 11:19
    1.5 Million XRP Confirmed in Last 24 Hours
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 6, 2025 - 10:35
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 11:24
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 11:19
    1.5 Million XRP Confirmed in Last 24 Hours
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 6, 2025 - 10:35
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all