AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 11:17
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong reacts to sentiment lull on the crypto market.
    Advertisement
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong weighs in amid a sentiment drop on the market, saying this might be the best time to get ahead.

    Armstrong was reacting to a tweet by Nick Tomaino, who indicated waning sentiment on the market.

    According to Tomaino, $36 billion of crypto VC was raised in 2022, but three years down the line, sentiment is now low.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive

    Explaining the market scenario, Tomaino added that "metals are outperforming coins, teams that raised hundreds of millions are giving up, DeFi and NFTs have underdelivered, nothing new has broken through to mainstream except Polymarket." He added that he "can’t think of a better time to build and invest if you believe in something."

    Advertisement

    The Coinbase CEO agrees with this point of view, saying, "Honestly these are the best times to get ahead."

    Sentiment lulls on crypto market

    Fear remains the prevailing sentiment on the market, with the fear and greed index at 37, which is "fear."

    Advertisement

    Despite the Fed rate cuts in the past year, this has failed to spark a sustained rally in crypto ever since token prices crashed across the board on Oct. 10.

    Amid this drop, a quiet but telling shift is unfolding on the crypto derivatives market. CME Bitcoin futures open interest has fallen below $10 billion from a high of over $21 billion.

    One-month annualized yields are hovering around 5%, among the lowest in years, as reported by Bloomberg, which cited Amberdata.

    Coinbase news

    In a recent announcement, Keeta (KTA) is now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

    A new Coinbase Custom Stablecoin, USDF, has been enabled on Coinbase exchange for operational testing. This refers to a backend test phase with trading, deposits and withdrawals currently unavailable.

    Two crypto assets were added to Coinbase's roadmap, including Tria (TRIA) and Zama (ZAMA). Precious metals, copper and platinum futures are now live on Coinbase Derivatives.

    #Coinbase #Cryptocurrency #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 10% 'Free' Price Spike
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 8:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all