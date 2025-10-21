AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Defies Retail FUD

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 5:20
    The XRP prices jumps to $2.5 as traders panic-sell below key levels
    Advertisement
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to recent data provided by analytics platform Santiment, the XRP token has managed to defy fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) within the retail sector. 

    Advertisement

    After the price of the token recently experienced a severe drop, retail investors expected the price to continue falling, thus selling at a loss. 

    However, the XRP price moved against retail sentiment, recently surpassing the $2.5 mark for the first time in more than a week. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero
    Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Rejects 'Debasement Trade' Narrative
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken

    Right before the recent price surge, the ratio of positive vs. negative comments hit its lowest point in roughly nine months. 

    Advertisement

    Evernorth catalyst 

    XRP's recent price recovery comes after Ripple-backed health services company Evernorth announced that it was raising a total of $1 billion via a public listing, with Japanese financial behemoth SBI Holdings being among its key backers. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/20/2025 - 14:22
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The funds will be primarily used for setting up an XRP treasury by buying the Ripple-linked token on the open market. 

    The tokens will also be used for various yield-generation strategies in order to amplify returns. 

    However, the jaded market is already blase about XRP treasury firms, which is why the price action is rather muted despite the sheer bullishness of the announcement. 

    While XRP is doing slightly better than the broader market, the token is still down by 0.5%. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 21, 2025 - 0:10
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 20:49
    Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Rejects 'Debasement Trade' Narrative
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CLS Mining Launches Next-Generation App, Supporting BTC, SOL, and Multi-Currency Cloud Services for Crypto Mining
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 5:20
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 21, 2025 - 0:10
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 20:49
    Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Rejects 'Debasement Trade' Narrative
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all