Are All Crypto Exchanges Equally Safe? Proof-of-Reservers Are Different

One of the most important aspects of risk assessment in the cryptocurrency exchange sector is transparency. Although proof of reserves (PoR) is offered by many platforms, not all implementations actually provide the same degree of dependability or verifiability.

There is a big difference between exchanges that offer strong reserve verification and those that are still rather opaque, according to recent transparency rankings.

Top spots

KuCoin presently holds the top spot in the Proof-of-Reserves Transparency Score, earning an A+ rating with a score of 96 points, according to CryptoQuants transparency data. Several verifiable methods, such as publicly accessible wallet addresses, monthly Merkle-tree reserve reports and additional third-party attestations, support this degree of transparency.

When combined, these procedures establish a system that eliminates the need for internal reporting and allows for independent verification of user balances and exchange reserves.

Following several high-profile exchange failures that revealed the dangers of opaque custody practices, the idea of proof of reserves gained traction. PoR systems make an effort to show that exchanges have enough assets to cover user deposits. However, the degree of transparency in the underlying verification process determines how good these systems are.

Evaluation frameworks

The Exchange Score Index is one such framework that evaluates platforms using six equally weighted pillars: trading volume, reserve levels, trading-mix balance, PoR transparency, volume growth and reserve growth.

MEXC is ranked first overall in the 2025 Exchange Score Index using this methodology, mainly due to robust derivatives activity and a nearly 90% increase in spot and perpetual trading volumes.

Despite not being at the top of the rankings in terms of transparency or growth metrics, Binance is ranked second thanks to its unparalleled trading volume and exchange reserves. Bybit completes the top three thanks to its deep derivatives liquidity and comparatively robust transparency policies.

In these categories, a number of other exchanges also show competitive performance. Gate, Bitget and KuCoin are ranked highly because of their comparatively high proof-of-reserves transparency scores and quick growth in trading volume.