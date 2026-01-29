Another 69,295,881,353 SHIB Goes Offline as OKX Pulls Billions of Shiba Inu into Cold Storage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) fans are on high alert again after OKX quietly moved 69,295,881,353 SHIB into deep cold storage today, just days after Binance made a nearly identical move.

The coins — worth over $500,000 at the current market rate — disappeared from a hot wallet ending in 0x4A4 and reappeared in OKX's internal cold vault (0xBOA), via the official Shiba Inu contract (0x95a), in a transaction first spotted on Ethereum by Arkham data.

It was not the value of the tokens that caused concern, but the timeline. SHIB's price has dropped 3.33% since the transfer, and it is currently at $0.00000753. The chart does not look too exciting, but the cold storage trend across major exchanges cannot help but make everyone wonder if there is some volatility happening behind the scenes.

As outlined in Binance's case, when exchanges move a lot of coins into cold storage, it usually goes into only three categories: user funds that are kept offline, moving crypto around to keep things balanced or getting ready for big changes in the future.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price reaction is one to watch

So, there was no spike in customer withdrawals here. No panic exit. This was on purpose, inside shuffle and low-key — a quiet operational signal, without a big headline, until now.

The destination wallet is also special as it is one of OKX's long-term storage options for tokens that are not meant to move unless something strategic is about to happen. And when you add in Binance's recent move to freeze SHIB, it is like everyone's decided to put billions of SHIB out of the limelight.

Yes, SHIB's price chart is dormant. But if demand spikes and liquidity dries up unexpectedly this week, eyes might turn to the cold wallet reshuffles everyone tried to ignore.