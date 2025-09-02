Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Almost Zero? Shibarium Transactions Sink to New Monthly Low

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 12:25
    Shibarium daily transaction count topped 16,670 amid shift in adoption
    Advertisement
    Almost Zero? Shibarium Transactions Sink to New Monthly Low
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has suffered significant delays in achieving crucial transaction milestones. This follows a severe drop in transaction volume on the Layer 2 since the last week of August 2025. The current transaction count is near zero, according to available data.

    Advertisement

    Has Shibarium's 2 billion target derailed?

    Shibariumscan data reveals that on Aug. 30, only 16,670 transactions were registered on the blockchain. This is a new low for the L2, which boasted transactions in the millions earlier in August.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 11:44
    Major Shiba Inu Market Maker Sends Billions of SHIB to Coinbase: What's Happening?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Shibarium had been averaging over 4 million transactions per day, a move that allowed it to hit the 1.5 billion milestone recently.

    Many community members had anticipated a sustained trajectory and set eyes on Shibarium hitting 2 billion transactions possibly before the end of September.

    However, the current drop in transaction count may serve as a huge hurdle to attaining that crucial milestone.

    Currently, the total transactions on Shibarium remain at 1,556,161,345. This implies that in the last 12 days, only 14.92 million transactions have been added on Shibarium.

    This indicates a massive shift from when daily transactions were hovering around 3 to 4 million on average.

    SHIB price pressure and ecosystem challenges

    The dip suggests that user engagement has declined massively in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, when SHIB is performing optimally in the broader crypto ecosystem, user engagement generally registers a spike in addition to other tokens in the ecosystem.

    However, Shiba Inu has been experiencing fluctuations for a while, and this might have had a significant impact on Shibarium’s transaction count.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours has dropped by 0.58%, underperforming relative to the broader crypto market, with an uptick of 0.74%. As of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001228, which represents a 0.02% decline within this period.

    Analysts suggest that the persisting bearish sentiment with the meme coin might be due to ineffective burn activity in the ecosystem.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 2, 2025 - 12:03
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Prediction for September 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:44
    Major Shiba Inu Market Maker Sends Billions of SHIB to Coinbase: What's Happening?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce a Meta‑Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
    Falcon Finance Publishes Full USDf Reserve Breakdown and Weekly Attestations On Updated Transparency Page
    PrimeXBT Launches "Empowering Traders to Succeed" Campaign, Leading a New Era of Trading
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 12:25
    Almost Zero? Shibarium Transactions Sink to New Monthly Low
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 2, 2025 - 12:03
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Prediction for September 2
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:44
    Major Shiba Inu Market Maker Sends Billions of SHIB to Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all