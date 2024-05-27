ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with a market bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.53% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.4696.

If the bar closes near it or even above it, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.48-$0.49 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4657 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than ADA, going up by 0.66%.

The price of BNB is trying to break $605.5. If buyers manage to do that, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing rise to the $620-$630 range until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $605 at press time.