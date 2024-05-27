Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do Cardano (ADA) or Binance Coin (BNB) have enough strength for upward move?
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 15:27
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The new week has started with a market bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.53% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.4696. 

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 15:10
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes near it or even above it, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.48-$0.49 zone soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.4657 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than ADA, going up by 0.66%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of BNB is trying to break $605.5. If buyers manage to do that, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing rise to the $620-$630 range until the end of the week.

    BNB is trading at $605 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Cardano: 3.21 Billion ADA Block Major Cardano Price Move
    2024/05/27 15:21
    Cardano: 3.21 Billion ADA Block Major Cardano Price Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crucial DOGE-Tesla Reminder Issued by Insider: Details
    2024/05/27 15:21
    Crucial DOGE-Tesla Reminder Issued by Insider: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Major SHIB Rival FLOKI Jumps by 22%: Reasons
    2024/05/27 15:21
    Major SHIB Rival FLOKI Jumps by 22%: Reasons
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Empowering the Future of Banking: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27
    Cardano: 3.21 Billion ADA Block Major Cardano Price Move
    Crucial DOGE-Tesla Reminder Issued by Insider: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD