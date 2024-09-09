ADA and BNB Prediction for September 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to hold the market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.21% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA is about to close far from the daily candle's peak.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.32-$0.33 range.

ADA is trading at $0.3384 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by almost 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the vital zone of $500, there is a chance to see a test of $470 this week.

BNB is trading at $503 at press time.