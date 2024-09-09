    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Prediction for September 9

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have rates of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) accumulated enough energy to grow?
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 16:12
    Buyers are trying to hold the market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats 

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.21% since yesterday.

    Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA is about to close far from the daily candle's peak. 

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.32-$0.33 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.3384 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by almost 1%.

    On the daily time frame, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the vital zone of $500, there is a chance to see a test of $470 this week.

    BNB is trading at $503 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

