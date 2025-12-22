$9 Billion in 24 Hours: Cardano's 'New ADA' Outpaces XRP

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On the Cardano community X account, Cardanians spotlight the latest milestone achieved by Cardano native token Midnight (NIGHT).

NIGHT saw about $9 billion in trading volume over the last 24 hours. According to a screenshot posted by Cardanians, NIGHT ranked as the fourth-most-traded cryptocurrency, after Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum, to surpass other major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, USDC and Solana.

"NIGHT is now up to $9B trading volume in the past 24 hours. Cardano Native Asset making numbers, nice to see," Cardanians wrote in its tweet.



At press time, NIGHT's trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap, had slightly declined to $8.38 billion, with 79.3 billion NIGHT traded in the last 24 hours. This surpasses XRP's trading volume of $2.15 billion in the said period.

Binance, Bybit and Kraken recently introduced trading pairs for Midnight, contributing to a surge in spot trading volumes.

At press time, Midnight was outperforming several tokens in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in daily and weekly gains. NIGHT is up 12.38% in the last 24 hours to $0.10 and up 63% weekly.

NIGHT rose for six days at a stretch, seeing a sharp increase by as much as 40% on Sunday, when it reached a high of $0.119.

Midnight’s performance reflects growing interest in privacy infrastructure, a narrative that has seen privacy tokens Zcash and Monero rally this year.

Cardano advances into 2026

Launched earlier this month, Midnight aims to provide Cardano with a programmable privacy layer using zero-knowledge proofs, separating public and private data.

Midnight launched with a cross-chain allocation model that distributes 100% of NIGHT’s 24 billion-token supply across eight major ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, BNB Chain and Cardano.

With recent developments, Cardano now enters 2026 with increasing activity and a bigger DeFi footprint, making the next few months crucial to watch.