-$817,870,000 in 24 Hours: Bitcoin ETFs Log Highest 2026 Outflow

Bitcoin has dived deep into red territory over the last day, and Bitcoin spot ETFs, on the other hand, recorded massive withdrawals not seen so far in this year.

According to recent data from SosoValue, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded their largest single-day outflow of 2026, with investors pulling in a total of $817.87 million across all funds.

This negative performance by the spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem has come as market volatility intensified and Bitcoin prices slid significantly.

Bitcoin loses 2026 gains

While this sharp reversal came as Bitcoin traded around $84,220, declining by over 4% in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has now dropped all gains achieved so far in 2026.

As such, Bitcoin has declined by about 5.37% in its year-to-date returns, triggering caution across nearly all major spot ETF products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Amid the heavy daily losses, trading activities across Bitcoin funds remained elevated during the sell-off, with $7.51 billion in total value traded. Notably, this indicates active repositioning rather than a breakdown in liquidity.

BlackRock retains leadership amid sell-offs

It is important to note that the outflows seen on Jan. 29 were led by the largest issuers.

The data revealed that the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF, which has continued to dominate the sector, posted a massive $317.81 million in net outflows. However, it still retains substantial holdings of about $64.90 billion in assets.

Fidelity's FBTC followed closely with about $168.05 million in total withdrawals, while Grayscale’s GBTC continued to experience pressure with $119.44 million in outflows, alongside an additional $37.21 million withdrawn from its newer BTC product.

While all major Bitcoin ETFs logged substantial single-day outflows, smaller ETFs such as VanEck’s HODL, Invesco’s BTCO and Valkyrie’s BRRR saw little-to-no capital flows at all.