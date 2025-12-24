800% XRP Ledger Spike: Network's Christmas Gift

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP was just reminded that price and network activity are two different things, and that the difference is important at this time. The volume of XRP Ledger payments increased by almost 800% in the last month, with several days exhibiting sharp increases in account-to-account transfers. That type of action is not the result of Christmas boredom or some regular blockchain noise.

XRP's weak performance

While the price is still compressed, it indicates actual throughput entering the network. XRP remains objectively weak in terms of price. With lower highs and lower lows unaltered, the chart displays a clear downtrend structure. The 200-day, which still serves as a hard ceiling, is among the major moving averages that the price is trading below. Momentum is still muted, and the descending channel has not been broken.

Technically speaking, this setup is not yet a bullish breakout. Until XRP reclaims the $2.30-$2.50 zone with volume, any bounce from current levels is still considered corrective.

XRP Ledger's activity

That is precisely why the payment information is important. In the past, XRP Ledger activity has tended to lead rather than follow the price. The same pattern was seen in earlier cycles: prolonged price cooldowns accompanied by abrupt spikes in payment volume, followed by an increase in volatility. That model fits the current 800% surge.

This creates a mixed setup for investors. As long as it remains below its declining averages, XRP still faces short-term risks of decline or extended consolidation. A trend reversal has not yet been confirmed technically. The likelihood that this is a dead asset drifting lower due to apathy alone, however, is greatly decreased by the network data. This kind of activity usually comes before volatility, not stagnation.

The ledger appears lively, but the price of XRP appears dull and heavy. It is not advisable to overlook an 800% increase in the volume of payments made during a period of price suppression. While most of the market is looking elsewhere, it strongly implies that the foundation for a rally is being laid, though it does not guarantee one.