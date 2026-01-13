Advertisement
    +654% Dogecoin (DOGE) Futures Flow Imbalance Spotted: Is This the Key to Growth?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 13:42
    Dogecoin just recorded a massive spike in futures flow on the market that might enable a strong recovery.
    +654% Dogecoin (DOGE) Futures Flow Imbalance Spotted: Is This the Key to Growth?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin is displaying an odd short-term signal that is difficult to ignore: a +654% imbalance in futures flows over a five-minute period. Such a spike does not occur in a vacuum. It suggests an abrupt infusion of liquidity into DOGE derivatives, probably due to aggressive positioning as opposed to passive retail noise. 

    Dogecoin's declining trend

    This indicates that something is changing under the hood, but it does not by itself ensure a reversal of the trend. DOGE is still technically vulnerable on the price chart. The asset has been grinding lower for weeks after losing the 50 EMA, creating a distinct declining structure. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That damage has not vanished overnight. But the most recent recovery from local lows indicates that buyers are intervening just when the downward momentum was beginning to wane. Even though the overall trend is still under pressure, the price is trying to stabilize above short-term moving averages and the RSI has lifted from oversold territory. An essential layer is added by the futures data. 

    Will the trend flip?

    The five-minute window's net flow of +654% indicates a significant increase in leveraged activity, most likely driven by speculative longs. When downside liquidity has already been extracted and larger players start looking for a reversal, this type of imbalance frequently manifests close to local bottoms. It is consistent with early-stage recovery dynamics rather than continuation selling, but it does not confirm a complete trend flip. 

    Spot flows, on the other hand, are much less explosive and stay mixed. It matters. If momentum stalls, a futures-led move without spot confirmation may quickly fade. However, DOGE may move from a dead-cat bounce into a more significant recovery leg if futures positioning is accompanied by persistent spot demand. Regaining the 50 EMA and staying above it would be the next technical challenge in that case. 

    This level currently serves as resistance and a test of bulls' credibility. Investors need to be disciplined when handling this setup. The infusion of liquidity does not imply that risk has disappeared but rather that interest is resuming. Sharp pullbacks are still possible if leveraged longs are flushed and volatility is likely to stay high. 

    Nevertheless, the combination of aggressive futures flows, increasing momentum and exhausted downside makes a plausible fundamental case for a short-term recovery attempt. To put it briefly, Dogecoin is not saved, but it is also awake. The market is paying attention once more, and reversals typically begin with this.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
