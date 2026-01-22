$603 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Biggest BlackRock Sale Underway

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has triggered volatility concerns in the cryptocurrency space. Notably, BlackRock made two key deposits to Coinbase Prime, comprising Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) worth $603 million. This move has sparked speculations of massive sales amid early signs of market recovery.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices react as volatility concerns grow

As highlighted by crypto analyst Jacob King, BlackRock deposited 3,970 BTC worth $356.7 million and 82,813 ETH valued at $247.1 million on the exchange. King noted that the transactions, as tracked by Arkham Intelligence mark one of the largest single-day crypto outflows in 2026.

BREAKING: BlackRock just deposited 3,970 BTC ($356.7M) and 82,813 ETH ($247.1M) to Coinbase Prime to dump.



This would be one of their largest Bitcoin outflows ever. Expect major volatility very shortly. pic.twitter.com/QhPnYpIDf7 — Jacob King (@JacobKinge) January 22, 2026

Exactly 10 days ago, BlackRock had offloaded $361 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum sales. The sales were also carried out via Coinbase Prime.

The current move signals that BlackRock is looking to offload these assets onto the market. Given that the market is just recovering following geopolitical concerns, some consider it could trigger volatility on the broader crypto market.

Generally, pushing these assets into the market could increase circulating supply and dilute price action. Bitcoin, for instance, had climbed from a low of $87,231.57 to an intraday peak of $90,430.41. However, as of press time, Bitcoin has shed 0.45% and is exchanging hands at $89,419.00 in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s trading volume has also dropped by 13.89% to $47.2 billion within the same time frame. Interestingly, before this, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 43.22, suggesting a near-neutral position.

BlackRock’s sales might shift this metric and trigger bearish sentiment in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. A bearish outlook on the two leading assets is likely to affect the broader crypto market.

Similarly, Ethereum has shattered the bullish anticipation of investors as it dropped from a daily high of $3,064.39. The coin breached the $3,000 support and now changes hands at $2,958.45, marking a 0.56% decline. Ethereum’s trading volume has also slipped by 2.31% to $31.19 billion.

Long-term Bitcoin and Ethereum outlook remains mixed

Despite the underwhelming performance of Bitcoin since October 2025 in trading below $100,000, some stakeholders remain positive about its outlook. SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he expects the leading digital coin to soar to $150,000.

Although Scaramucci had previously predicted Bitcoin could hit $170,000 by late 2025, BTC has failed to break out as anticipated. He attributed the delays to the slowdown in legislative effort.