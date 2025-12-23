Advertisement
    $513,836,820 Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Biggest US Crypto Exchange, Coinbase: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 15:42
    Half a billion dollars in Bitcoin just left Coinbase for an unlabeled wallet, and after the transfer the address went dark with zero explanation, and all eyes on the chain.
    A half-billion-dollar Bitcoin transfer just left Coinbase and went into a fresh, unlabeled wallet. This kind of move can be seen in two ways: coins being pulled off an exchange, or an exchange moving inventory between its own addresses.

    It all started with Whale Alert noticing 5,869 BTC worth $513,836,820 moving from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet. The on-chain trail in the screenshots shows a familiar multi-hop route. 

    It looks like the money leaves a Coinbase cold wallet, goes through an intermediate address, and then settles in the destination wallet, which now has the full amount. In the same window, that destination also got some extra inbound pieces, including transfers around 152.611 BTC and a smaller 50.87 BTC chunk.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price reaction deciphered

    The price of the cryptocurrency didn't go up after the alert emerged, which counters the thesis of some mysterious buyer withdrawing coins. According to the TradingView chart, BTC/USDT is sitting at around $87,648, down a bit after an intraday sell-off drove the price into the low $87,000s, but a rebound pushed it back into the mid-$87,000s.

    When BTC leaves an exchange and doesn't move, it's often seen as a reduced immediate sell availability. The thing is, "unknown" is just a label, not proof of a new whale. Large venues rotate custody addresses, rebalance cold storage, and route settlement flows. These movements can look identical to a customer withdrawal until subsequent wallet behavior clarifies intent.

    The next signal is follow-through. If a wallet starts sending to other venues in batches, it might be a sign of distribution pressure.

