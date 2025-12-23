$513,836,820 Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Biggest US Crypto Exchange, Coinbase: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A half-billion-dollar Bitcoin transfer just left Coinbase and went into a fresh, unlabeled wallet. This kind of move can be seen in two ways: coins being pulled off an exchange, or an exchange moving inventory between its own addresses.

Advertisement

It all started with Whale Alert noticing 5,869 BTC worth $513,836,820 moving from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet. The on-chain trail in the screenshots shows a familiar multi-hop route.

BTC/USD by TradingView

It looks like the money leaves a Coinbase cold wallet, goes through an intermediate address, and then settles in the destination wallet, which now has the full amount. In the same window, that destination also got some extra inbound pieces, including transfers around 152.611 BTC and a smaller 50.87 BTC chunk.

Bitcoin (BTC) price reaction deciphered

The price of the cryptocurrency didn't go up after the alert emerged, which counters the thesis of some mysterious buyer withdrawing coins. According to the TradingView chart, BTC/USDT is sitting at around $87,648, down a bit after an intraday sell-off drove the price into the low $87,000s, but a rebound pushed it back into the mid-$87,000s.

Advertisement

When BTC leaves an exchange and doesn't move, it's often seen as a reduced immediate sell availability. The thing is, "unknown" is just a label, not proof of a new whale. Large venues rotate custody addresses, rebalance cold storage, and route settlement flows. These movements can look identical to a customer withdrawal until subsequent wallet behavior clarifies intent.

The next signal is follow-through. If a wallet starts sending to other venues in batches, it might be a sign of distribution pressure.