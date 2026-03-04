XRP Breaks Out: $1.92 Emerges as Technical Target, Bitcoin Recovers to $71,000 Fueled by Quarter Billion in Short Liquidations, Cardano Sees Massive 230 Million ADA Whale Redistribution: Morning Crypto Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

TL;DR

XRP jumps 3.83% and breaks above the daily Bollinger Band midpoint, opening a path toward $1.50 and potentially $1.92.

Bitcoin returns above $71,000 as short liquidations exceed $250 million during the rally.

Cardano whales redistribute 230 million ADA, easing selling pressure as the price rebounds.

XRP on rise: Bollinger Bands point to $1.92 as price target

The midweek crypto market is unfolding unexpectedly green, with XRP's price suddenly surging 3.83% today. This marks the largest intraday rise during this period, allowing the token's price to surpass the crucial middle Bollinger Band on the daily time frame on the TradingView chart.

For those unfamiliar with this indicator, it is based on the 20-day moving average, with two deviations above and below it. These deviations divide the asset's price range and indicate whether the bias is bullish or bearish.

Considering that the XRP price moved above the upper boundary, it is possible to conclude that the medium-term bias for XRP has turned bullish. However, consolidation in this price range is lacking, as is confirmation that this is not a false breakout.

Advertisement

XRP/USD Weekly Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

If the bull case is confirmed, targets are quite optimistic. On the daily time frame, the target is $1.50 per token, corresponding to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands' range for this time frame. On the weekly chart, one could aim for the middle band at $1.92 for XRP. This would be an excellent test and would erase the decline since the beginning of 2026.

At the same time, XRP would remain at the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands corridor on the weekly time frame. This means that a full change in medium-term bias to bullish may not occur, but the price could still rise 36% from current levels.

Bitcoin back to $71,000 with over quarter-billion in short liquidations

Today's report continues with the resumption of Bitcoin’s growth. At first, the market received a teaser at the beginning of this week. However, that impulse expanded, and now, midway through the week, Bitcoin is demonstrating truly bullish dynamics. It has added more than 4.5% since the opening today and, most importantly, has returned to the level of $71,000 per token.

Advertisement

Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading even higher, approaching $72,000 per BTC, as visible on the TradingView chart.

While analysts speculate about the next price resistance level for BTC, CoinGlass's liquidation heat map reveals that short positions on cryptocurrency derivatives exceeded $285 million in the last 24 hours.

Liquidation Heatmap by CoinGlass

For comparison, long liquidations amounted to only $166.66 million. The total amount over 24 hours reached $452 million.

Interestingly, more than a third of these liquidations occurred in the last four hours, and the data diverges further. While long liquidations amounted to $9.1 million, liquidations of short positions on cryptocurrency derivatives reached $156.92 million.

Could this be a short squeeze? Partly. It is more about a full rally with spot purchases. These were observed on Coinbase, the largest American cryptocurrency exchange, where the premium remained in the positive zone all week. This means that these were spot market purchases by American buyers, ETF flows or retail — it does not matter.

As a result, we are seeing not a leverage-driven move but rather a full pump of Bitcoin.

Cardano whales redistribute 230 million ADA

The final story in this report was an on-chain event related to the Cardano token.

According to Ali Martinez's data, whales redistributed 230 million Cardano tokens over the past week. What this means is that large holders of ADA sold nearly a quarter of a billion Cardano tokens from Feb. 26 to March 3.

This caused a short-term decline in price. During this period, ADA lost 5% in value.

ADA/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

However, against the backdrop of the current relief rally on the cryptocurrency market, Cardano's price has risen 4% since then, almost neutralizing the effects of the redistribution.

More importantly, the redistribution happened on a fairly large scale. Although it is less than $100 million in dollar terms, a certain part of the selling pressure has been absorbed, and ADA is rising.

Therefore, resistance to growth is smaller now than it was a week ago, when these 230 million tokens were still sitting on "whale" addresses.

Crypto market outlook: XRP, BTC, ADA and Fed Beige Book

The Federal Reserve Beige Book is among the important events in focus today. It will set the tone for expectations regarding the Fed rate and overall monetary rhetoric.

However, this event takes place in the evening, near the end of trading sessions on financial markets. This leaves room for maneuver not only for cryptocurrencies but also for markets overall. Prices can rise, and if the Beige Book is less critical than usual, the upward trend can continue into the after-hours session.

Levels to watch: