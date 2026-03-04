XRP's 400% Growth Turns into 70% Nosedive as Key Metrics Normalize

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Payment volume on the XRP Ledger recently dropped by a startling 70%, but the circumstances surrounding this decline reveal a more complex picture. The decline seems to be a natural normalization after the remarkable spike in activity seen just a day earlier, rather than a sign of network weakness.

XRP funding normalizes

The ledger’s activity levels entered abnormally bullish territory as a result of that spike in transaction volume, which increased by about 400%. The network processed more than 1.5 billion XRP in transfers during the recent spike, according to data from the XRP payment volume chart.

Large-scale internal transfers between exchanges and custodial platforms, institutional settlements or liquidity repositioning are frequently the causes of such explosive activity.

This kind of a network burst is statistically likely to be followed by a steep decline, as activity returns to baseline levels.

From a market standpoint, the price movement of XRP indicates cautious stabilization as opposed to aggressive expansion. Before buyers intervened and created a short-term ascending support structure, the asset recently saw a significant sell-off that drove it toward the lower $1.30 range.

After weeks of downward pressure, the price is currently consolidating around the $1.40 area, indicating that the market is trying to create a temporary base.

Moving averages converge

XRP is still below its major moving averages, which continue to serve as resistance above it. On the other hand, the development of higher lows along the existing support line suggests that the bearish momentum may be waning. Additionally, momentum indicators support the notion that selling pressure has subsided by demonstrating a recovery from oversold territory.

Therefore, on its own, the decline in payment volume should not be seen as a bad sign. Rather, it represents the fallout from the enormous surge in transactions that momentarily put the XRP Ledger in one of its busiest periods in recent weeks.

In the future, whether the price of XRP can recover adjacent resistance levels around the $1.45-$1.50 range will be crucial. The foundation for a more extensive recovery may be laid if the asset is able to break above those zones and network activity stabilizes at high levels.