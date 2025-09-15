Advertisement
    $480,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, New Bearish Twist Building Up

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 9:42
    XRP sell-off scare on horizon as whales continue to offload massively
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP gained over 4% in the last seven days, pushing the price above the $3 mark. The movement triggered profit-taking among market players, with whales dumping significant amounts onto the market. According to an update by Ali Martinez, a renowned crypto analyst, these large holders sold off 160 million XRP in the last 14 days.

    XRP technical signals align with weakness

    Notably, this represents $480 million worth of XRP as these whales went for profit as soon as the price flipped $3. This whale action has sparked concerns in the XRP community as their activity might impact the price outlook in the short term.

    Generally, a large sell-off by whales signals a loss of confidence in the future price performance of an asset. For XRP whales to dump on the market, it suggests that large holders are not anticipating a spike soon, and the asset might stay in consolidation mode for a while.

    As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.98, representing a 2.95% decrease in the last 24 hours. The coin previously traded at a peak of $3.09, but due to bearish sentiment from whale action, market participants are now more cautious.

    This has also been reflected in the trading volume, which dipped by a significant 9.45% to $5.22 billion within the same time frame.

    On-chain declines add to XRP's bearish case

    As U.Today reported, the current price volatility is consistent with the Bollinger Bands: signal. Despite the climb to $3, this technical indicator revealed that XRP’s rally has slowed down. The altcoin failed to hold above the upper band near $3.14, confirming that XRP was in decline.

    Meanwhile, on-chain and market activity showed that active accounts on the XRP Ledger fell by nearly 50%. The loss of transactional demand is also contributing to the price fluctuations. The decline in active addresses suggests users are losing confidence in a possible rebound.

    #XRP
