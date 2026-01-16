472,302,979,093 SHIB Mystery Stuns Top Singapore Exchange: Is This New Shiba Inu Billionaire?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A dormant Ethereum address has just woken up with a bang, receiving nearly half a trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens in a single $4 million transfer, making the wallet an instant SHIB billionaire.

Blockchain data by Arkham shows that address "0xde6d...ceee8," which now has over $12.2 million in assets, was topped up with 472.3 billion SHIB directly from Coinhako's hot wallet just four hours ago.

The same wallet also got 2,122 ETH worth around $7 million in a parallel transfer, which suggests that whales are accumulating Ethereum-based assets across the whole ecosystem. But the SHIB deposit is a real standout — in terms of both size and timing.

SHIB is still holding strong at just below the $0.000009 price point, but recent fluctuations have hit a break due to a sudden halt in meme coin sector inflows.

Even so, the chart structure for the Shiba Inu coin held strong after a golden cross formed between the 23-day and 50-day moving averages earlier this week. If it does, the next clear resistance is at $0.00001102.

Who's this?

This address is not new; it has been collecting smaller caps like ASTER, ONDO and BASED over the past year. But today's synchronized ETH-SHIB injection suggests a pivot in strategy. The Shiba Inu position now accounts for over 32% of the wallet's total value.

We do not know who is behind the address, but the Coinhako origin suggests it is probably a Singapore-based high-net-worth entity. It is difficult to say if this is smart money front-running a bigger SHIB breakout or just parking funds in anticipation.