44 Hours Left: Key XRP Feature Could Open Doors to Institutional Flows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The next 44 hours might be crucial for XRP Ledger as a feature that could open the doors for institutional flows is set to go live.

Advertisement

According to XRPScan data, the XLS 80 permissioned domains amendment is set to activate on the XRP Ledger mainnet in the next 44 hours. This feature has a potential activation date of Feb. 4, 2026, 9:57:51 a.m. UTC, with the current countdown now 1 day, 20 hours.

Permissioned domains refer to controlled environments within the broader ecosystem of the XRP Ledger blockchain. While domains do nothing on their own, the focus is on other key amendments that will utilize it.

Features such as permissioned DEXes and Lending Protocols can use domains to restrict access, so that traditional financial institutions can offer services on-chain while complying with various compliance rules.

Advertisement

The permissioned domains amendment builds on top of XLS-70d, as credentials are needed for permissioning and aim to bridge the gap between the transparency and security benefits of decentralized blockchain technology and the regulatory requirements of traditional financial institutions.

This is essential as regulatory compliance is not optional for institutions, but it marks the gateway to adoption.

The XRP Ledger is increasingly positioning its way to capture two of the most significant use cases on global markets currently, which are stablecoin payments and collateral management.

Advertisement

Features are being developed to enhance XRP Ledger’s institutional utility, which strengthens the underlying demand and use cases for XRP.

Another key feature to arrive in February

February is also set to see the activation of another key feature on the XRP Ledger mainnet. The token escrow amendment has a current countdown of about 10 days, with a potential date of Feb. 12.

Three amendments in the latest XRPL version 3.1.0 are currently in voting. These include singleasset vault, Lending protocol and fixBatchInnerSigs and will enter into the two-week activation period once 80% of support is gained.