    $3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 18:48
    Bitcoin reached high of $119,863
    $3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What's Next?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin recently saw its fifth-largest profit-taking event of 2025. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, after a strong rise in the Bitcoin price, profit-taking levels surpassed more than $3.7 billion yesterday, registering the fifth-largest volume this year.

    Bitcoin saw a major surge on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown.

    The largest cryptocurrency saw significant volatility in Wednesday's trading session, reaching a high of $118,718 in a massive single daily candlestick, with the move catching shorts unawares. In the same vein, at one point on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded to lows of $113,975 as traders took profits.

    Bitcoin Approaching $120,000 Amid Government Shutdown 

    However, bulls quickly took charge, with the Bitcoin price extending its recovery further. The rebound extended into early Thursday with Bitcoin reaching a high of $119,863.

    At press time, Bitcoin was sustaining its gains, up 1.96% in the last 24 hours to $119,588 and up 7.2% weekly.

    Bitcoin is up more than 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street firms continue to embrace it and global investors begin to view the cryptocurrency as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle.

    What's next?

    According to CryptoQuant, the recent profit-taking event might not go without implications. This is because this high level of profit-taking may impact spot selling pressure; however, it does not yet reveal a significant predominance of short-term investors.

    In this light, CryptoQuant speculates that the profit-taking volume might increase in the coming weeks.

    The Bitcoin price faces its next resistance at $124,533, coinciding with the all-time high reached in mid-August.

