AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    32,297,688 SHIB Burned in 7 Days, Yet It Is Not Enough

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu has seen 32,297,688 SHIB burned in the last seven days, however, there is still more to watch in the market in the days ahead as fresh signals emerge.
    Advertisement
    32,297,688 SHIB Burned in 7 Days, Yet It Is Not Enough
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last seven days, a total of 32,297,688 SHIB has been burned, however this may not suffice as Shiba Inu burn rate remains in the negative on daily and weekly frames.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn, 32,297,688 SHIB was burned in the last seven days, representing a 47.20% drop in weekly burn rate. In the last 24 hours, just 919,747 SHIB were burned, marking a 78.31% drop, extending the lackluster burn action recorded in the week.

    The drop in Shiba Inu burn rate coincides with a mixed price action for SHIB in the week. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.000009949 and down 2.21% weekly.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu consolidated for a few days after its drop to a low of $0.00000837 on Nov. 4. In a surge on Friday, Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00000902 to $0.000001034 before it started retracing.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    Ripple Effect: Will XRP Price Decouple From Bitcoin?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?

    Shiba Inu forms golden cross

    Shiba Inu has created a short-term golden cross, a bullish chart pattern that forms when a short-term moving average (MA), usually the MA 50, crosses above a long-term MA (the SMA 200) on an asset's price chart.

    The golden cross appeared on Shiba Inu's hourly chart on Saturday as its price jumped as much as 11% to a high of $0.00001027 before retracing. As it stands, it seems Shiba Inu might continue to follow the trend of the broader crypto market, which is currently awaiting direction after October's sell-off.

    Investors continue to face an economic data blackout amid the government shutdown. A survey from the University of Michigan released on Friday indicated that consumer sentiment approached its lowest level ever, at a reading of 50.3 in November.

    With the government shutdown extending for more than a month, macroeconomic concerns linger; support remains at $0.000007 to $0.000008 and resistance might be encountered at $0.00001085 and $0.00001255.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:00
    'Best Continue': Michael Saylor Hints at Buying More Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:40
    32,297,688 SHIB Burned in 7 Days, Yet It Is Not Enough
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:00
    'Best Continue': Michael Saylor Hints at Buying More Bitcoin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all