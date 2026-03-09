AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu spot flows surged 658%, attracting attention from traders as the price returns to green.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Shiba Inu saw a 658% increase in spot flows in the last 12 hours, CoinGlass data indicates. The increase comes amid a market recovery, with most crypto assets returning to green after an earlier sell-off. The increase remains significant as spot flows might indicate market supply or demand.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005437.

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu spot inflows came in at $2.52 million, while spot outflows arrived at $2.25 million. The difference, which is $268,940, yields a spot netflow spike of 658.56%.

    HOT Stories
    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone? Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 15:16
    Shiba Inu +631% in Derivatives: Traders Sensing Next Move?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu's spot flow surge coincides with rising open interest. SHIB open interest has risen 9.39% in the last 24 hours to $62.98 million as leverage builds on the market.

    SHIB price action

    Shiba Inu price reversed a four-day drop following a surge to $0.00000587 on March 4. Shiba Inu rose to $0.00000548 early Monday, near where it currently trades.

    Shiba Inu's Bollinger Bands are contracting on the weekly chart. This classic technical signal suggests the meme coin might be consolidating for a potentially major move. The narrowing of the bands follows consecutive weekly price drops, with the SHIB price falling in the last three weeks.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reset Point: Three Oversold Indicators, 20% Potential
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The next resistance targets for Shiba Inu in the short term are at $0.00000587 and $0.00000653, while support is expected at $0.00000526.

    The broader crypto market action will be watched with respect to Shiba Inu's price recovery. U.S. inflation data is the major catalyst to watch this week, as it could move the needle on market sentiment and Federal Reserve interest rate cut potential.

    For economic data, U.S. CPI and Core CPI data are scheduled for March 11, while the personal consumption expenditures index and JOLTs job opening figures for January are expected on Friday.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:48
    Nasdaq Partners With Major US Crypto Exchange to Bring Tokenized Stocks On-Chain
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:48
    Nasdaq Partners With Major US Crypto Exchange to Bring Tokenized Stocks On-Chain
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all