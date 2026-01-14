$2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?

Advertisement

Bitcoin has continued to post strong moves for most of 2026 so far, all thanks to the resilience portrayed by its retail and institutional investors.

While Bitcoin has resumed a major resurgence after the first 2026 market dip that sent its price back into deep red territory, its latest rally appears to have been driven largely by rapid participation from large holders in recent days.

30,000 BTC scooped in five days

On Wednesday, January 14, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez disclosed on-chain data revealing that whales have accumulated more than 30,000 BTC in the last five days.

30,000 Bitcoin $BTC.



That’s roughly $2.76 billion accumulated by whales in just the last five days. pic.twitter.com/yJ6CRGZS9B — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 14, 2026

Per Bitcoin’s current price, the massive accumulation saw whales buy tokens worth over $2.7 billion in just a few days. The sharp increase in whale balances is clearly visible in the chart from Santiment shared by the analyst.

Advertisement

Although the crypto market has kickstarted the new year on a very strong note, this strong accumulation from large Bitcoin holders has sent one of the strongest signals the market has seen in weeks.

Advertisement

The chart revealed that whale wallets climbed steadily from around 9.32 million BTC to above 9.42 million BTC, marking one of the fastest accumulation streaks in recent months.

While aggressive Bitcoin accumulation like this has historically appeared during periods of quiet consolidation, it has often preceded a major rally in the price of the asset.

Hence, the ongoing resurgence in the price of Bitcoin is largely attributable to this aggressive buying activity from whales.

Bitcoin nears $100,000

After seeing multiple severe price corrections that sent its price back to retest the $81,000 level, Bitcoin is finally back on track to reclaim the long-lost $100,000 level.

Although the asset is currently trading near the $97,000 level after seeing a rapid surge of over 4% in the last day, investors are confident that it is set for a bigger rally.

Usually, when whales accumulate in the quantities discussed earlier, the available supply on exchanges typically shrinks. This, in turn, reduces selling pressure and positions the asset’s price for a major breakout.

This large whale activity has also been accompanied by Bitcoin ETFs, which pulled in over $740 million in inflows just yesterday.