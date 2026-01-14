Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 19:25
    Large Bitcoin holders have shown strong interest in the leading cryptocurrency over the last week, pulling massive amounts of BTC worth about $2.76 billion in just five days.
    Advertisement
    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has continued to post strong moves for most of 2026 so far, all thanks to the resilience portrayed by its retail and institutional investors.

    While Bitcoin has resumed a major resurgence after the first 2026 market dip that sent its price back into deep red territory, its latest rally appears to have been driven largely by rapid participation from large holders in recent days.

    30,000 BTC scooped in five days

    On Wednesday, January 14, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez disclosed on-chain data revealing that whales have accumulated more than 30,000 BTC in the last five days.

    HOT Stories
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone
    Morning Crypto Report: 145,214,184,927 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Robinhood, $30 Million XRP Whale Turns into Aggressive Short Seller, $96,000 Bitcoin Triggers 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments

    Per Bitcoin’s current price, the massive accumulation saw whales buy tokens worth over $2.7 billion in just a few days. The sharp increase in whale balances is clearly visible in the chart from Santiment shared by the analyst.

    Advertisement

    Although the crypto market has kickstarted the new year on a very strong note, this strong accumulation from large Bitcoin holders has sent one of the strongest signals the market has seen in weeks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 13:19
    Only One Can Win? Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Set up Rare February Face-Off
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The chart revealed that whale wallets climbed steadily from around 9.32 million BTC to above 9.42 million BTC, marking one of the fastest accumulation streaks in recent months.

    While aggressive Bitcoin accumulation like this has historically appeared during periods of quiet consolidation, it has often preceded a major rally in the price of the asset.

    Hence, the ongoing resurgence in the price of Bitcoin is largely attributable to this aggressive buying activity from whales.

    Bitcoin nears $100,000

    After seeing multiple severe price corrections that sent its price back to retest the $81,000 level, Bitcoin is finally back on track to reclaim the long-lost $100,000 level.

    Although the asset is currently trading near the $97,000 level after seeing a rapid surge of over 4% in the last day, investors are confident that it is set for a bigger rally.

    Usually, when whales accumulate in the quantities discussed earlier, the available supply on exchanges typically shrinks. This, in turn, reduces selling pressure and positions the asset’s price for a major breakout.

    This large whale activity has also been accompanied by Bitcoin ETFs, which pulled in over $740 million in inflows just yesterday.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:03
    Zcash Foundation No Longer in SEC's Crosshairs
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:25
    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:03
    Zcash Foundation No Longer in SEC's Crosshairs
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 16:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 16:04
    $718 Billion Bitcoin Quantum Threat to Be Addressed by New Startup
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:25
    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:03
    Zcash Foundation No Longer in SEC's Crosshairs
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD