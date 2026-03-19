Kentucky Bill Threatens to Ban Crypto Self Custody

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A controversial legislative move in Kentucky has the cryptocurrency community on high alert. A newly discovered amendment buried within a state regulatory bill could effectively outlaw the use of self-custodial cryptocurrency wallets, stripping users of their ability to independently secure their digital assets.

Advocacy group Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) recently sounded the alarm, warning that the language in the amendment demands a technological impossibility from hardware wallet manufacturers and fundamentally undermines Bitcoin's core security model.

The Hidden Amendment

The provision in question, Section 33, was added as a last-minute floor amendment to Kentucky HB 380, a 77-page bill originally intended to regulate virtual currency kiosks (often referred to as Bitcoin ATMs).

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According to the BPI, the amendment explicitly mandates that hardware wallet providers must be able to reset a user's seed phrase upon request. Because the underlying kiosk bill already has significant political backing, it is expected to move through the Kentucky Senate for a final vote in the coming days, taking this buried provision along with it.

A technological impossibility

The primary issue with the legislation is that it legally requires a feature that contradicts the very definition of a non-custodial wallet.

True hardware wallets are specifically engineered so that the manufacturer has absolutely no access to the user's private keys or recovery seed phrase. The device generates the keys locally and offline.

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Mandating a "backdoor" for seed phrase recovery completely breaks the fundamental security architecture of self-custody.

If wallet manufacturers are forced to comply with this law, they would have to redesign their devices to hold a copy of the user's keys. This pushes users away from true self-custody and toward centralized custodians, which are inherently vulnerable to hacks, server failures, and data breaches.

The pushback

Because standard self-custody cannot exist under these rules, the amendment operates as a de facto ban on secure hardware wallets within the state.

In response, the BPI has mobilized to fight the legislation. The organization is sending a formal letter to the Kentucky Senate to educate lawmakers on the harmful implications of Section 33. The institute is urging the Senate to strip the impossible mandate from the bill entirely before it reaches the floor for a final vote.