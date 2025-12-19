Advertisement
    20x Ethereum Short: Will ETH Hit $2,000?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 14:01
    Ethereum is in a tough spot, with the possibility of dropping toward $2,000 much sooner than anticipated.
    Cover image via U.Today

    One whale recently made it abundantly evident that Ethereum is in a tense situation. Address 0xed41 opened a 20x short on 9,940 ETH (~$29.3M) while simultaneously purchasing 9,638 ETH (~$28.76M) on spot through Hyperliquid and Lighter, the same dimensions, the same moment, the opposite way. 

    Ethereum's price already back

    This is significant because it shows how smart money currently perceives ETH. After a robust recovery, the price is currently hovering just under $3,000, but the overall structure is still damaged. Every rally in the last few weeks has been difficult to sustain, and ETH is still below major moving averages. Trend control has not changed yet, but momentum has improved. Stated differently, recovery is an attempt rather than a confirmation.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That uncertainty is precisely reflected in the whale’s position. The belief that ETH is close to a significant value zone is implied by the spot buy. However, the 20x short indicates genuine worry about further declines. With that much leverage, the short serves as protection from a sharp leg lower rather than being ornamental.

    Will ETH fall to $2,000? 

    The level is obviously on the table, though not necessarily. Technically speaking, there is still work to be done. Downside liquidity opens quickly if ETH loses the current range and is unable to decisively recover $3,000. There would not be much resistance in the $2,400-$2,200 range, and just because of structure and psychology, $2,000 is a realistic magnet.

    The fact that this trade is not just a bearish wager is crucial. It ranges from neutral to defensive. The whale is securing flexibility rather than reducing its exposure to ETH. The spot position gains, and the short position can be unwound if ETH rips higher and regains its trend. The short aggressively cushions losses, or even profits, if ETH rolls over.

    This type of placement typically occurs close to points of inflection. It recognizes risk rather than forecasting direction. For investors, that is the most important lesson. Although ETH is no longer in a state of panic, it is still not secure. It is likely that volatility will increase from here.

