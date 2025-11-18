Advertisement
    $2 XRP May Soon Be Only a Dream? Mysterious 57,182,067 XRP Transfer Raises Alarm

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 18/11/2025 - 10:15
    $122,306,582 XRP transfer into a new, inactive wallet has pushed traders to recheck the $2.00 support zone as the chart tightens and liquidity accumulates on both sides.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has hit the headlines again following an unusual on-chain transaction, in which 57,182,067 XRP, worth $122,306,582, were transferred between two unknown addresses, as per Whale Alert. Noteworthily, one of the addresses was created only on Nov. 13 and suddenly received a nine-figure sum.

    Trading did not react at all. XRP was stuck in a tight range between $2.1637 and $2.1818, right on the money with the smaller daily fluctuations that have been the norm in November.

    The order books on Binance were normal, with no widening spreads or signs of panic or excitement. It was just another session where the price stayed pinned near the $2.00 line that traders have been watching as the next real stress point.

    The interesting bit is what the numbers mean. 

    XRP price math

    The first support cluster is at around $2.05-$2.08, where about $310-$330 million in bids are resting across the major exchanges. If that area breaks, the next support does not appear until $1.88-$1.92, a zone it last touched during the early-October drop.

    On the upside, sellers are dominant at $2.28-$2.32, with around $420 million in offers stacked above, which explains why every attempt to climb higher has been short-lived.

    transfer of 57 million XRP does not change direction on its own, but large holders do not move this kind of size unless they expect the current range to resolve soon. The chart has been stuck between $2.05 and $2.32 for weeks, so the next real move — whichever side it goes for — should be cleaner and faster than anything we have seen this month.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
