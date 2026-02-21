AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buys 1 Bitcoin at $67,000, Revealing 2 Reasons for Purchase

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 7:49
    Robert Kiyosaki reveals his most recent Bitcoin purchase on the dip, giving two reasons for it.
    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial author, famous for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has announced that he has recently bought more Bitcoin on the dip. Once again, he has provided his reasons for his long-term bullish BTC vision.

    Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to trade below the $68,000 level after two recent failed attempts to break and hold above it.

    Kiyosaki's reasons for buying Bitcoin recently

    Robert Kiyosaki, whom many believe to be a financial guru, has taken to his account on X to share with the millions of his followers some bullish news – a recent purchase of BTC.

    According to the tweet, the entrepreneur and investor bought one whole Bitcoin at approximately $67,000 recently. He did it despite Bitcoin continuing to crash, as he emphasized, showing his firm belief in Bitcoin’s bullish global future.

    Kiyosaki said that there were two reasons for his acquisition this time. In fact, he has been tweeting about those quite often recently, so he has just repeated them once again. The first reason is that he expects the Federal Reserve to start printing money again “when the US debt crashes the dollar”. Trillions in “fake dollars” will be printed then, Kiyosaki believes.

    The second reason is related to Bitcoin’s unique features – its ultimate scarcity. The Bitcoin supply is programmed to be only 21 million coins, and this number of BTC “is getting close to be mined,” Kiyosaki said, reminding the community that more than 19 million coins out of 21 million have already been produced from the digital space by miners.

    Once all the 21 million is mined, “Bitcoin becomes better than gold,” Kiyosaki tweeted. However, thanks to a halving every four years, this event will happen only in 2140.

    "The giant crash is now imminent," Kiyosaki says

    In a tweet published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about his prediction made in the “Rich Dad’s Prophecy” book published in 2013. In that book, he stated that a giant stock market crash was coming soon.

    Now, he tweeted, this crash is imminent. However, those who are prepared for it can get richer “beyond their wildest dreams.” Kiyosaki says he will profit from this crash, since he has made big bets on Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver, which he expects to skyrocket.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
