'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buys 1 Bitcoin at $67,000, Revealing 2 Reasons for Purchase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial author, famous for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has announced that he has recently bought more Bitcoin on the dip. Once again, he has provided his reasons for his long-term bullish BTC vision.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to trade below the $68,000 level after two recent failed attempts to break and hold above it.

Kiyosaki's reasons for buying Bitcoin recently

Robert Kiyosaki, whom many believe to be a financial guru, has taken to his account on X to share with the millions of his followers some bullish news – a recent purchase of BTC.

According to the tweet, the entrepreneur and investor bought one whole Bitcoin at approximately $67,000 recently. He did it despite Bitcoin continuing to crash, as he emphasized, showing his firm belief in Bitcoin’s bullish global future.

Advertisement

Although Bitcoin is crashing I bought one more whole Bitcoin

for $67k.



Why?



Two reasons:



# 1: Because the Big Print will begin when the US debt crashes the dollar and “The Marxist Fed” begins printing trillions in fake dollars.



#2: The magical 21 millionth Bitcoin is… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 20, 2026

Kiyosaki said that there were two reasons for his acquisition this time. In fact, he has been tweeting about those quite often recently, so he has just repeated them once again. The first reason is that he expects the Federal Reserve to start printing money again “when the US debt crashes the dollar”. Trillions in “fake dollars” will be printed then, Kiyosaki believes.

The second reason is related to Bitcoin’s unique features – its ultimate scarcity. The Bitcoin supply is programmed to be only 21 million coins, and this number of BTC “is getting close to be mined,” Kiyosaki said, reminding the community that more than 19 million coins out of 21 million have already been produced from the digital space by miners.

Advertisement

Once all the 21 million is mined, “Bitcoin becomes better than gold,” Kiyosaki tweeted. However, thanks to a halving every four years, this event will happen only in 2140.

"The giant crash is now imminent," Kiyosaki says

In a tweet published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about his prediction made in the “Rich Dad’s Prophecy” book published in 2013. In that book, he stated that a giant stock market crash was coming soon.

I Am Warning You: In Rich Dad’s Prophecy published 2013 I warned of the biggest stock market crash in history still coming.



That giant crash is now imminent.



The good news is those of you who followed my rich dad’s warning and prepared….the coming crash will make you richer… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 17, 2026

Now, he tweeted, this crash is imminent. However, those who are prepared for it can get richer “beyond their wildest dreams.” Kiyosaki says he will profit from this crash, since he has made big bets on Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver, which he expects to skyrocket.