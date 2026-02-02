1,963,030,303 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano OI Makes Crucial Flip

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano rebounded after dipping to a low of $0.2755 in the early Monday session. At press time, Cardano was trading in the green, having reversed its daily losses, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours to $0.2962.

This rebound follows a five-day drop for Cardano, which spanned from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 and Cardano fell to a low of $0.269 at one point.

A weekend sell-off erased about $290 billion in crypto market value, while equity futures and precious metals also declined, indicating risk-off sentiment.

Altcoins were hit hard in the sell-off, with Cardano falling to lows last seen since August 2024.

Cardano open interest rises

Cardano's open interest has risen in the last 24 hours as signals of rebound begin to emerge on the markets.

According to CoinGlass data, Cardano open interest has risen 5.66% in the last 24 hours to $586.72 million or 1,963,030,303 ADA. This follows an earlier drop in open interest over the weekend as the market fell, while liquidating billions of dollars.

The sentiment on the market remains cautious, with total liquidations in the last 24 hours remaining significant at $789.91 million, but this represents a 63% drop from the past day.

Meanwhile, Cardano smart wallets continue to buy the dip. At the close of January, Santiment reported that Cardano large wallets have been quietly buying as the ADA price traded lower. Santiment noted that in the last two months, ADA holders with 100,000 to 100 million coins increased by 454.7 million ADA, while on the other hand, retail wallets sold.

February is set to be significant for Cardano as CME Group is set to list futures contracts tied to ADA on Feb. 9, pending regulatory approval.