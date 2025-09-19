Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    158,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Spotted in Bullish Whale Activity

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 10:27
    Dogecoin millionaires fuel bullish whale activity with 158,000,000 DOGE buy
    Advertisement
    158,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Spotted in Bullish Whale Activity
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin whales just loaded up with 158,000,000 coins, worth about $44 million, at an average entry around $0.28. Most of the buying came from wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 DOGE in them. These wallets now control more than 11.03 billion DOGE in total, as displayed by Ali Martinez.

    Advertisement

    The price action was right on the money with this accumulation. At the start of August, DOGE was trading at around $0.22, which gave it a market cap of about $31 billion. 

    By Sept. 17, it had touched $0.299, adding more than $9 billion to its total valuation. That is a 35% move in six weeks, with 25% of that run packed into just 14 days — the exact window when these big-time investors expanded their holdings.

    HOT Stories
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns

    The numbers show just how concentrated the impact was. As of Aug. 25, these wallets held around 10.77 billion DOGE. By Sept. 18, that figure had risen to 11.03 billion — a 260-million-coin increase. 

    Advertisement

    Bottom line for Dogecoin price?

    The net inflow settled at 158 million after some redistribution, but the pattern is still building up. At the same time, DOGE volume on the major exchanges went up by about 100%, going from an average of $450 million a day at the end of August to almost $1 billion during the September rally.

    In the past, these holders have been really important for Dogecoin cycles. In the 2021 run, when the price shot up from $0.05 to $0.73, wallets holding 1-10 million DOGE were consistently growing. The fact that they are buying in size again, with prices under $0.30, is a sign to traders that the big players see value here.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 9:03
    Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 9:03
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on NBA Star Kevin Durant's Blocked Bitcoin Account
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter
    Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 10:27
    158,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Spotted in Bullish Whale Activity
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 9:03
    Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 9:03
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on NBA Star Kevin Durant's Blocked Bitcoin Account
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all