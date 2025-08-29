Advertisement
    1,444,060% ETH Gain: $48 Ethereum Holding Turns into Fortune After 10 Years

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 12:25
    Ethereum holder sees 14,402x increase on ETH buy
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A $48 Ethereum holding has turned into a fortune for its owner, who has held it for a decade. In recent hours, blockchain data tracer Whale Alert reported the activation of a dormant premine address after 10.1 years.

    The owner of the wallet invested $48 in the Ethereum ICO way back in 2015 and received 158 ETH, which is now worth $693,197, marking a 14,402 times increase or 1,444,060% gain.  

    According to other on-chain sources, the Ethereum ICO participant transferred 0.001 ETH out to a new wallet for testing purposes after more than a decade of dormancy.

    At its ICO, Ethereum's price was about $0.31, as investors were able to acquire 2,000 ETH for BTC. The ETH price slightly increased during the ICO event, later going for 1,337 ETH to 1 BTC.

    Fast forward to the present, and Ethereum has experienced meteoric growth, recently hitting an all-time high of $4,955 (on Aug. 23).

    Ethereum sees increased demand

    At press time, ETH was trading at $4,346, as the second-largest cryptocurrency benefits from renewed demand.

    Ethereum has increased 70% on a yearly basis as accumulation from ETH Focused treasury firms has boosted its momentum so far this year.

    As validation for the recent Ethereum accumulation by firms, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck referred to Ethereum as "Wall street token," prompted by the need for blockchain rails by banks and financial firms adopting stablecoins.

    According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, in the last 30 days, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs saw a negative netflow of $920 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded a positive netflow of $4.08 billion, hinting at investor rotation in Ethereum's favor.

