    137% in Bitcoin Spot Market Flow: Volatility Spikes as BTC Loses $70,000

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 14:04
    Bitcoin is in a weird spot: volatility is back, inflows are there, but the price is not recovering by any means.
    Cover image via U.Today

    As the market responds to a significant change in spot market activity, Bitcoin is seeing a resurgence of volatility. At the same time that the asset fell back below the psychologically significant $70,000 level, data indicates that Bitcoin spot flows increased by about 137%, indicating a sudden increase in capital movement across exchanges.

    Bitcoin is not recovering properly

    After failing to maintain stability above the $70,000 range, Bitcoin is currently trading close to $67,700. A wave of short-term volatility was set off by the move below that level, and as traders reacted to the loss of a crucial psychological support, price action became more unpredictable.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Because it indicates increased activity in the underlying market rather than just derivatives trading, the increase in spot flows is especially significant. Sharp increases in spot inflows typically indicate that a significant amount of Bitcoin is being transferred between wallets and exchanges, usually prior to distribution or aggressive repositioning by traders.

    Recent data shows how rapidly sentiment in the market changed. In short periods of time, the spot market inflows and outflows increased dramatically in certain intervals, net inflows increased by more than 100% in comparison to prior periods.

    Volatility is bearish

    The current volatility narrative is further supported by the chart structure. Recently, Bitcoin made an attempt to break out of a consolidation triangle for a brief period of time before running into resistance. The asset retraced and returned to the upper $60,000 range, where it is currently trying to stabilize after failing to establish a solid position above $70,000.

    The change in market dynamics is further supported by volume data from all major exchanges. Liquidation data indicates that both long and short positions are being cleared as the price moves, and trading activity is still high as participants respond to the recent breakdown.

    Although there is a brief period of uncertainty, the $70,000 loss does not necessarily invalidate Bitcoin's larger market structure. Before they can serve as dependable support, markets frequently need to establish robust liquidity clusters around psychological levels.

    #Bitcoin
