$12 Trillion Giant Vanguard Boosts Bitcoin Treasury Position: Details

Advertisement

Vanguard Group, the $12 trillion asset management titan, has significantly increased its position in Strive ($ASST).

According to new data from BitcoinTreasuries, Vanguard has boosted its holdings in the Bitcoin treasury company to 27.63 million shares, a stake valued at approximately $17.6 million.

An unlikely bet

Strive is the latest and most aggressive entrant into the corporate Bitcoin race.

It was originally founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy as an "anti-ESG" asset manager. The company then underwent a radical pivot in late 2025. Strive then rebranded itself as a "Bitcoin Treasury Company."

Advertisement

Its primary mandate is now to accumulate Bitcoin on its balance sheet to grow shareholder value.

Following its January 2026 acquisition of Semler Scientific, Strive now holds over 13,130 BTC (approx. $1 billion). This makes it a top-10 corporate holder globally.

Advertisement

When did Vanguard start investing?

Vanguard's investment in Strive is likely a function of its massive passive index mandates rather than an active "bet" on Bitcoin.

Its involvement traces back to the stock's previous life as Asset Entities Inc. before the 2025 merger. As a provider of total market index funds (like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund), Vanguard is required to hold virtually every investable U.S. public company.

The recent increase in shares is likely technical. Strive issued new equity to fund its aggressive Bitcoin purchases (including a recent $225 million preferred stock offering in Jan 2026), and its weight in market indices fluctuated.

This compels passive giants like Vanguard to buy more shares to maintain accurate tracking.

Essentially, Strive smuggles Bitcoin exposure into the portfolios of millions of everyday investors who own generic index funds.