    $1,160,000,000: Dogecoin OI Drops Hard as Price Correction Continues

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 14:26
    Dogecoin sees substantially low performance among futures traders over the last day as only $1.16 billion worth of DOGE tokens were committed in active contracts.
    $1,160,000,000: Dogecoin OI Drops Hard as Price Correction Continues
    Despite the brief pause in the prolonged crypto market downturn seen early yesterday, Dogecoin (DOGE) has resumed its price correction, and this negative market condition has extended to its derivatives market.

    As of Wednesday, Feb. 4, data from CoinGlass shows that the largest meme asset by market capitalization, Dogecoin, has seen its futures open interest decline by 8.7% over the past day.

    Dogecoin futures traders withdraw their positions

    The massive decline in Dogecoin open interest shows that futures traders are increasingly withdrawing their positions amid the growing uncertainties seen across the broad crypto market.

    Nonetheless, the data further shows that the total number of active futures contracts involving Dogecoin that have not been settled has dropped significantly to 10.84 billion DOGE worth about $1.16 billion.

    With this massive decrease in the number of DOGE tokens committed over the last day coinciding with a massive increase of over 43% in its trading volume, it appears that Dogecoin traders are not entirely dormant, but they are actively repositioning in major attempts to close leveraged positions rather than open new ones.

    Furthermore, the broad market sell-off has seen Dogecoin decline notably in its price, retesting its multimonth low of $0.10. As such, the declining open interest metric shows that Dogecoin traders are being cautious amid the heavy price pull back.

    Dogecoin options open interest rises 6%

    While the Dogecoin overall open interest volume has plunged significantly amid prolonged crypto market volatility, its options open interest has moved in the opposite direction during the same period.

    The data shows that options open interest has surged by nearly 6%; meanwhile, the options volume has plunged massively by 52.69%. This signals a mix of resilience and caution as it appears that traders across all exchanges, including Binance, may be holding firm to existing hedges but are reluctant to open new positions amid the looming uncertainties.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Binance
