AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu is eyeing a much-anticipated price rebound as its open interest shows a positive boost.
    Advertisement
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the last 24 hours has recorded a significant spike in open interest as traders bet heavily on the asset’s future. CoinGlass data reveals that over 11 trillion SHIB have been committed to the meme coin’s derivatives market.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu open interest surges as traders bet on rebound

    Notably, a total of 11.27 trillion SHIB valued at $90.36 million were committed in the last 24 hours. This represents a 3.94% uptick within the period and a significant development for the meme coin, which continues to face price rebound challenges.

    For clarity, open interest indicates the total value of future contracts that investors in Shiba Inu have opened on the meme coin. The uptick by over 3% signals renewed bullish confidence in the asset by these market participants.

    The data shows that the greatest percentage of traders most bullish on Shiba Inu are on the Gate exchange, which accounts for 44% of the total open interest. These investors committed 5.06 trillion SHIB worth $39.82 million to the futures market.

    Other exchanges include OKX, LBank and MEXC, with 11.05%, 10.6% and 10.13%, respectively. In fiat terms, the values are worth $9.99 million, $9.59 million and $9.14 million, corresponding to 1.27 trillion SHIB, 1.22 trillion SHIB and 1.16 trillion SHIB, in that order.

    These traders are bullish on a price rebound, and Shiba Inu has been showing an upward movement. The meme coin jumped from a low of $0.000007755 to an intraday peak of $0.000008105 in the last 24 hours.

    As of this writing, Shiba Inu changes hands at $0.000007875, reflecting a 0.27% increase.

    The trading volume has also climbed by 9% to $89.68 million. The development suggests positive sentiments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, the current activity might be investors trying to position ahead of February, a month when the meme coin boasts an average 9% growth.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/24/2026 - 10:06
    1.8 Million Daily Transactions: XRP Ledger Shows Key Growth per Latest Report
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    February seasonality and Dogecoin rivalry fuel speculation

    The speculative interest is supporting upward movement for SHIB thus far, and investors will be hoping the momentum lingers.

    As U.Today reported, Shiba Inu might be in a battle of supremacy with the king of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE). SHIB has always triumphed over DOGE, and historical data reveals a 397% performance gap between the duo.

    With the current uptick in open interest and other critical metrics like price and volume in the green, it appears Shiba Inu is already preparing for a showdown. The meme coin’s performance in the next seven days before February will clarify things for investors.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:31
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Guides
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:31
    11,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all