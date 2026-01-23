100% XRP Ledger Surge Is All You Need to Know About Future of XRP

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The underlying fundamentals of XRP reveal a very different picture despite the fact that its price action has been trapped in a slow corrective phase. Transaction activity, one of the primary XRP Ledger metrics, has increased by almost 100% and, more significantly, is maintaining these high levels.

Ledger gains more power

Even though price finds it difficult to reflect it, it indicates a structural change occurring beneath the surface. According to on-chain data, the quantity of transactions carried out on the XRP Ledger has increased significantly and steadily over the previous few months.

Activity is continuously high rather than experiencing a one-day peak followed by a decline. In the past, this kind of behavior has typically occurred close to turning points rather than at market peaks. It indicates increased settlement demand, increased real usage or increased network interaction, all of which are far more significant than transient candle patterns.

Not so strong on market

The fact that XRP is still trading below major moving averages in terms of price explains why opinions are still divided. Technically speaking, the asset appears compressed and is trading within a wider downtrend channel. But this is precisely where the importance of fundamentals begins. When price lags while on-chain metrics improve, it frequently indicates that supply is being quietly absorbed.

While buyers are accumulating rather than panicking, sellers are still active. Additionally, there may be a fundamental reversal indicated by the increase in ledger activity. Increased transactions imply that XRP is being used more frequently for transfers than just speculation.

As a result, the market structure's altered price is now anchored to network utility rather than being solely determined by leverage and hype. This change creates a foundation that is difficult to shatter, but it does not instantly result in explosive moves.