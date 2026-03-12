Ripple CEO Reacts to Resilience of XRP ETFs

The recently launched XRP Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are weathering a brutal market storm, and the top brass at Ripple is paying close attention.

Following a steep 45% drawdown in the spot price of XRP, some expected that there would be a massive exodus.

Instead, the XRP ETFs are demonstrating remarkable staying power. This unexpected resilience recently caught the eye of Bloomberg’s top ETF analysts and prompted a reaction from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg recently took note of the surprising stickiness of XRP ETF capital.

While the ETFs have certainly felt the sting of the crypto winter, the underlying inflow metrics reveal a fiercely loyal investor base. The funds saw massive nine-figure injections right out of the gate with $164 million in net inflows on Nov. 24.

January brought violent outflows. According to SoSoValue data, the combined Total Net Assets (TNA) of the XRP ETFs peaked at $1.65 billion in January. Due to the heavy depreciation of XRP's spot price, that number has currently slipped to just below the $1 billion mark, sitting at $971 million.

The ETF leaders

The XRP ETF niche is currently dominated by a tight race between Canary and Bitwise.

Canary’s XRPC fund holds the top position with $273.02 million in net assets. It also boasts the highest historical cumulative inflows at $419.44 million.

Interestingly, Canary maintains this lead despite charging the highest sponsor fee of the group at 0.50%. Bitwise, however, is the clear leader in market liquidity.

Franklin secures a solid third place with $225.65 million in assets. Apart from strong name recognition, its standing has likely been bolstered by its highly competitive 0.19% fee structure, which is the lowest among the top issuers.

The 21Shares TOXR fund presents a notable anomaly in the fourth position, although it manages $156.11 million in assets.