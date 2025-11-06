1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu faces heavy sell-off as 1 bllion SHIB flood exchanges

SHIB faces a substantial sell-off on the market, which could become a foundation for a further price downslide.

With around 1,000,000,000 SHIB being sold on exchanges in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is certainly in a significant sell-off phase. The price has dropped significantly as a result of this enormous selling volume, as the most recent chart breakdown illustrates.

The current bearish trend and the abrupt increase in selling activity raise grave doubts about SHIB's near future. As of press time, the price has broken through significant support levels and fallen below the $0.000010 mark. The most recent sell-off has coincided with an increase in volume, which is frequently a crucial sign of capitulation.

The coin's minimal bullish momentum has been destroyed by this wave of panic selling, pushing the price closer to the $0.000009 threshold. Although it is unclear when the market will reach its bottom, the asset is getting close to oversold conditions, as indicated by the RSI (Relative Strength Index), currently at 34.47.

Franklin Templeton updates XRP ETF filing ahead of imminent SEC approval

US financial giant Franklin Templeton has updated its XRP ETF filing after Canary Capital and Bitwise made similar moves.

US financial giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.5 trillion in assets under management, has updated the S-1 filing for its XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing.

The S-1 filing is a registration document that an issuer files with the SEC in order to launch a publicly traded product, which is an XRP ETF in this particular case.

The updated filing comes with shortened Section 8 (a) language, which is a clause in the Securities Act that makes it possible for the regulator to delay a registration's effectiveness.

The latest move means that the SEC is now preparing for the imminent approval of the registration. This comes after Bitwise and Canary Fund also updated their filing.

Dogecoin futures volume explodes 9,616% amid $1.7B crypto market sell-off

Dogecoin suddenly saw a 9,616% surge in volume on the derivatives market.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin saw a massive volume surge on the futures market, with Bitmex crypto exchange recording a 9,616% surge in futures volume in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin futures volume came in at $172 million on Bitmex, a 9,616% increase in the last 24 hours. More often than not, a surge in volume reflects traders' positioning, with crypto traders making directional bets on the dog coin.

Dogecoin's volume surge coincides with a broader market sell-off, which saw $1.7 billion in liquidations. DOGE was liquidated for $22 million, with longs accounting for the majority at $16.92 million.