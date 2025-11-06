AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 18:24
    Crypto market today: Shiba Inu faces heavy sell-off; Franklin Templeton has updated its XRP ETF filing folowing Canary Capital and Bitwise; Dogecoin suddenly saw a 9,616% surge in volume on the derivatives market.
    Advertisement
    1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu faces heavy sell-off as 1 bllion SHIB flood exchanges

    SHIB faces a substantial sell-off on the market, which could become a foundation for a further price downslide.

    • Massive liquidation. Roughly 1 billion SHIB have been sold on exchanges in the past 24 hours, marking a major sell-off phase.

    With around 1,000,000,000 SHIB being sold on exchanges in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is certainly in a significant sell-off phase. The price has dropped significantly as a result of this enormous selling volume, as the most recent chart breakdown illustrates. 

    The current bearish trend and the abrupt increase in selling activity raise grave doubts about SHIB's near future. As of press time, the price has broken through significant support levels and fallen below the $0.000010 mark. The most recent sell-off has coincided with an increase in volume, which is frequently a crucial sign of capitulation.

    HOT Stories
    1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: $40 Billion Ripple Announces Mastercard Partnership, XRP Risks Losing $2 Amid Abnormal DeFi Activity, Bitcoin Named Safe Haven by Billionaire Ray Dalio
    XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    • Market outlook. With RSI at 34.47, SHIB is nearing oversold territory.

    The coin's minimal bullish momentum has been destroyed by this wave of panic selling, pushing the price closer to the $0.000009 threshold. Although it is unclear when the market will reach its bottom, the asset is getting close to oversold conditions, as indicated by the RSI (Relative Strength Index), currently at 34.47.

    Advertisement

    Franklin Templeton updates XRP ETF filing ahead of imminent SEC approval

    US financial giant Franklin Templeton has updated its XRP ETF filing after Canary Capital and Bitwise made similar moves.

    • Regulatory progress. US financial giant Franklin Templeton, managing $1.5 trillion in assets, has updated its S-1 filing for a proposed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    US financial giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.5 trillion in assets under management, has updated the S-1 filing for its XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing. 

    The S-1 filing is a registration document that an issuer files with the SEC in order to launch a publicly traded product, which is an XRP ETF in this particular case. 

    • Key detail. The update features shortened Section 8(a) language, a procedural change under the Securities Act that signals the SEC is preparing to approve the registration

    The updated filing comes with shortened Section 8 (a) language, which is a clause in the Securities Act that makes it possible for the regulator to delay a registration's effectiveness. 

    The latest move means that the SEC is now preparing for the imminent approval of the registration. This comes after Bitwise and Canary Fund also updated their filing. 

    Dogecoin futures volume explodes 9,616% amid $1.7B crypto market sell-off

    Dogecoin suddenly saw a 9,616% surge in volume on the derivatives market.

    • Massive volume spike. Dogecoin futures trading volume on Bitmex soared by 9,616% in the last 24 hours, hitting $172 million.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin saw a massive volume surge on the futures market, with Bitmex crypto exchange recording a 9,616% surge in futures volume in the last 24 hours.

    Dogecoin futures volume came in at $172 million on Bitmex, a 9,616% increase in the last 24 hours. More often than not, a surge in volume reflects traders' positioning, with crypto traders making directional bets on the dog coin.

    • Market sentiment. The futures activity suggests heightened speculation.

    Dogecoin's volume surge coincides with a broader market sell-off, which saw $1.7 billion in liquidations. DOGE was liquidated for $22 million, with longs accounting for the majority at $16.92 million.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #XRP ETF #Franklin Templeton #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 18:07
    Massive $673 Million Sell-Off: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 17:47
    JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Recent Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 18:24
    1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 18:07
    Massive $673 Million Sell-Off: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 17:47
    JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Recent Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all