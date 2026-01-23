AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:17
    Michael Saylor flexes Strategy's 1,202% gain since adopting Bitcoin, claiming victory over BTC, ETFs and tech stocks, with 709,715 BTC now coming extremely close to the average purchase price.
    Advertisement
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor wants everyone to zoom out, and he's got a point. Since adopting the Bitcoin Standard in August 2020, Strategy stock (MSTR) has returned 1,202%, nearly doubling Bitcoin's own 650% gain over the same period. And he is not letting Wall Street forget it.

    Advertisement

    The chart Saylor posted shows MSTR outperforming BTC, gold, QQQ, SPY and real estate and bond benchmarks. At first glance, MSTR seems like the ultimate high-beta Bitcoin proxy, and the numbers prove it.

    Article image
    Source: Michael Saylor

    According to Bitcointreasury, Strategy now amasses 709,715 BTC, which is about $63.1 billion. The average purchase price is $75,974, which is only slightly below the current spot price, giving the firm a modest +17% unrealized profit. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure

    But its equity valuation tells a more complex story. With a basic market cap of $46 billion and enterprise value of $61 billion, the stock trades at a substantial premium to the fair market value of its BTC holdings. 

    Advertisement

    NAV multipliers range from 0.729 to 0.964, depending on the method. This suggests that sentiment, leverage and anticipation of more aggressive accumulation are already built in.

    Bottom line for Strategy, and it is extremely close

    If you look at a long-term chart comparing BTC and MSTR, you will see that both assets tend to move in sync. But MSTR supercharges Bitcoin cycles, often with huge surges followed by brutal crashes. Even so, since late 2022, it has been outperforming BTC again on the regular.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/23/2026 - 14:33
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Would-Be Bitcoin Millionaire Giving up on His Lost 8,000 BTC Wallet
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    If BTC hits $250,000 in this cycle — a target Saylor has mentioned before — MSTR could double again from current levels, keeping its spot as the hottest BTC proxy on public markets.

    But if Bitcoin does not manage to even return to the $100,000 zone or drops back to $60,000 due to whatever reason, Saylor & Co. might lose its edge fast. This could mean a drop to between $40 and $45 per MSTR, especially if they sell even one BTC from the bag.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP's Worst Sell-off Might Come in February, Here's Why
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all