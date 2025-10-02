Zcash (ZEC) Price Jumps 65%, Prints First Golden Cross in Weeks, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Zcash (ZEC), a coin largely considered by many in cryptocurrency circles as an old, forgotten project, has stunned the market in the last 24 hours. ZEC registered a more than 60% spike in its price, climbing from a low of $84.96 to a peak of $152.80, printing its first golden cross in weeks within the time frame.

Big endorsements spark massive ZEC rally

Notably, the spike occurred following an influencer’s post on X about Zcash. Lark Davis, a notable crypto entrepreneur, stated that after Naval Ravikant, a renowned investor, posted about the "irrelevant dino coin," it caught the attention of many in the space and gained traction.

Zcash, a largely irrelevant dino coin that Naval for some reason tweeted about, is up 100% today!



For context, Ravikant had, in a recent post on X, referred to Zcash as "insurance against Bitcoin."

Naval claimed that just as Bitcoin (BTC), the leading crypto asset, is a hedge against fiat currency, Zcash is meant to protect investors against any surveillance of BTC.

This comment triggered a staggering jump in the price of ZEC by over 60% as investors went on an accumulation spree. The trading volume surged by 252.15% to $1.12 billion as market participants flocked to buy the coin.

The increased demand drove prices through the roof as the long-forgotten coin printed its first golden cross in weeks. ZEC’s short-term moving average has now crossed over the long-term MA on its chart, a clear bullish sign for the coin.

As of this writing, Zcash is changing hands at $146.17, which represents a 61.89% increase in just 24 hours.

The development reveals the power a crypto influencer could have on a project. Once Naval Ravikant highlighted Zcash’s utility in protecting against growing surveillance of BTC, there was a renewed desire from investors to buy it.

Interestingly, in September, when Zcash soared to $68.81 , a six-month high for the coin, investors considered it a massive rally and smiled in profits. In less than 48 hours after that, ZEC’s value had more than doubled, a development many market participants never anticipated.