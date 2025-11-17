Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are in the green zone, while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ZEC/USD

The price of ZEC has fallen by 2.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC might have fixed at the local support of $643.49. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the resistance of $750. If its breakout occurs, growth may lead to a new all-time high.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes near $750, traders may witness a test of the $800 mark shortly.

ZEC is trading at $690.31 at press time.