    Saylor's Strategy Buys More Bitcoin; 470 Million XRP Sent to Binance; Dogecoin ETFs Face Zero Inflows — U.Today Crypto Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 3/03/2026 - 22:14
    Crypto news digest: Strategy's Bitcoin holdings top 720,000 BTC; 470 million XRP at risk of sell-off on Binance; Dogecoin ETFs attract no inflows.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Strategy's Bitcoin holdings top 720,000 BTC

    Strategy has reached a historic milestone in its corporate treasury mission, officially surpassing 720,000 Bitcoin following a fresh $204 million acquisition.

    Strategy Inc. has officially surpassed a massive cryptocurrency milestone that has pushed its total Bitcoin treasury past the 720,000 mark. According to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Monday, the enterprise software and Bitcoin development company acquired an additional 3,015 BTC during the final week of February.

    The latest buying spree took place between February 23 and March 1, 2026. Strategy Inc.’s total aggregate holdings now sit at a staggering 720,737 BTC. The company has spent a total of $54.77 billion building this treasury. 

    The company's average purchasing price stands at $75,985 per coin, dipping below the $76,000 mark. Strategy tapped into its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program in order to fund its acquisition strategy.

    470 million XRP at risk of sell-off on Binance

    Binance has continued to witness XRP inflows as a potential sell-off is now shaping sentiment.

    The volatility on the broader crypto market remains a determining factor shaping both retail and whale activities. Over the past week, on-chain data shows that as many as 470 million XRP have been deposited on Binance. 

    XRP netflow remains a major trend that determines investor outlook. Precisely, the netflow from the XRP Ledger to Binance, per CryptoQuant data, comes in at $472 million. As amplified by XRP proponent STEPH IS CRYPTO, this shows a bearish outlook as such deposits might be accompanied by some sell-offs.

    Over the past week, the XRP price has fallen by 1.08% to $1.36. This comes after a mild recovery for XRP as it has erased its more than 4% drawdown in the past 24 hours. Sell-off concerns remain on the horizon as the negative trading volume suggests poor liquidity conditions.

    $0 in Dogecoin ETF daily net inflow: cause for concern?

    Dogecoin ETFs attracted nil inflows. 

    According to Sosovalue data, the trio of Dogecoin ETFs, Grayscale, 21shares and Bitwise saw $0 in daily net inflows. This is not far from the recent trend as, since Feb. 3, the Dogecoin ETFs recorded zero daily net inflows but saw minor trading, with total value traded ranging between $150,000 and $1.37 million in this time frame. 

    This trend repeated for most of December and January. Except for a few days that saw net inflows, punctuated by outflows as well, the spot ETFs saw $0 in daily net inflows. 

    Dogecoin ETFs took off on a slow start shortly after launch. For instance, Grayscale’s spot Dogecoin ETF (GDOG) debuted with $1.4 million in trading volume, much lower than analysts’ expectations and falling below the demand seen for major cryptocurrencies.

    Dogecoin price fell for five straight months since September 2025 and has marked the first two months of 2026 in losses. That backdrop has bled into ETFs as well.

    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #XRP #Binance #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF
